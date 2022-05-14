Short Interest in Sandbridge X2 Corp. (NYSE:SBII) Expands By 61.1%

Sandbridge X2 Corp. (NYSE:SBII – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, an increase of 61.1% from the April 15th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 44,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in Sandbridge X2 in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Crestline Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Sandbridge X2 during the third quarter valued at $100,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sandbridge X2 during the third quarter valued at $121,000. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Sandbridge X2 during the fourth quarter valued at $533,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Sandbridge X2 by 25.7% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $583,000 after buying an additional 12,267 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.35% of the company’s stock.

SBII remained flat at $$9.78 during trading on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.77 and its 200 day moving average is $9.74. Sandbridge X2 has a fifty-two week low of $9.60 and a fifty-two week high of $10.04.

Sandbridge X2 Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

