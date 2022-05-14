Short Interest in Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR) Declines By 67.9%

Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR – Get Rating) (TSE:SJR.B) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,060,000 shares, a decrease of 67.9% from the April 15th total of 9,520,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 402,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.6 days. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of Shaw Communications stock traded up $0.97 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $26.86. The stock had a trading volume of 1,310,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 711,973. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $30.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.73. Shaw Communications has a 12-month low of $25.63 and a 12-month high of $31.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $12.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.00 and a beta of 0.66.

Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR – Get Rating) (TSE:SJR.B) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Shaw Communications had a net margin of 18.19% and a return on equity of 16.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Shaw Communications will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 28th. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0767 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. Shaw Communications’s payout ratio is currently 60.13%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SJR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Shaw Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Shaw Communications from C$27.00 to C$40.50 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Shaw Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Shaw Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.67.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SJR. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Shaw Communications by 289.2% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 15,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 11,746 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Shaw Communications by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 116,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,379,000 after buying an additional 1,459 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its position in Shaw Communications by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 143,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,163,000 after buying an additional 2,730 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Shaw Communications by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 861,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,024,000 after buying an additional 153,135 shares during the period. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden boosted its position in Shaw Communications by 586.2% in the 3rd quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 168,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,906,000 after buying an additional 144,200 shares during the period. 56.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shaw Communications Inc operates as a connectivity company in North America. The company operates through Wireline and Wireless segments. The company's Wireline segment provides cable telecommunications services, including video, Internet, WiFi, phone, satellite video, and data networking through a national fibre-optic backbone network to Canadian consumers, North American businesses, and public-sector entities.

