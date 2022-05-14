Short Interest in VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSB) Expands By 215.2%

VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSB – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 20,800 shares, a growth of 215.2% from the April 15th total of 6,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 34,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

NASDAQ:CSB traded up $0.64 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $54.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,866. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.26. VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF has a twelve month low of $53.04 and a twelve month high of $63.84.

Get VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF alerts:

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 11th were paid a $0.027 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 10th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Savior LLC boosted its position in shares of VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF by 168.7% during the first quarter. Savior LLC now owns 86,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,101,000 after buying an additional 54,437 shares during the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF by 6.9% during the first quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 16,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $946,000 after buying an additional 1,031 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF by 65.8% during the first quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 11,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $655,000 after buying an additional 4,449 shares during the last quarter.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.