Short Interest in VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSB) Expands By 215.2%

VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSB – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 20,800 shares, a growth of 215.2% from the April 15th total of 6,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 34,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.
NASDAQ:CSB traded up $0.64 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $54.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,866. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.26. VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF has a twelve month low of $53.04 and a twelve month high of $63.84.
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 11th were paid a $0.027 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 10th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%.
