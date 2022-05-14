Sienna Senior Living Inc. (TSE:SIA) Announces $0.08 Monthly Dividend

Sienna Senior Living Inc. (TSE:SIA – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, May 13th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.078 per share on Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 30th.

Shares of Sienna Senior Living stock opened at C$13.70 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$997.21 million and a PE ratio of 44.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$14.88 and a 200-day moving average of C$14.82. Sienna Senior Living has a 52-week low of C$12.84 and a 52-week high of C$16.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 234.15, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.42.

Sienna Senior Living (TSE:SIA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported C$0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.26 by C($0.19). The business had revenue of C$174.18 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Sienna Senior Living will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Sienna Senior Living from C$16.25 to C$16.50 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. TD Securities initiated coverage on Sienna Senior Living in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$18.00 price objective for the company. National Bankshares initiated coverage on Sienna Senior Living in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$17.50 price objective for the company. CIBC upped their price objective on Sienna Senior Living from C$16.50 to C$16.75 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on Sienna Senior Living from C$16.50 to C$17.00 in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sienna Senior Living has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$16.84.

Sienna Senior Living Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides senior living and long-term care (LTC) services in Canada. It operates through Retirement and LTC segments. The company offers a range of seniors' living options, including independent supportive and assisted living, memory care, and long-term care services, as well as specialized services comprising dementia care, continence management, skin and wound care, palliation, and end of life care; and provides management services.

