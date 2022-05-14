SIGA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGA) Declares $0.45 Dividend

SIGA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGA – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, May 5th, Fidelity reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be given a dividend of 0.45 per share on Thursday, June 2nd. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 16th.

SIGA opened at $7.46 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.15. The firm has a market cap of $540.18 million, a PE ratio of 8.02 and a beta of 0.50. SIGA Technologies has a twelve month low of $5.66 and a twelve month high of $9.82.

SIGA Technologies (NASDAQ:SIGA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $115.40 million for the quarter. SIGA Technologies had a net margin of 50.13% and a return on equity of 49.45%. Research analysts forecast that SIGA Technologies will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of SIGA Technologies by 39.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 2,126 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of SIGA Technologies by 378.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 7,079 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SIGA Technologies by 3,193.2% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 16,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 15,519 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SIGA Technologies by 46.2% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 4,760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SIGA Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $129,000. 34.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SIGA shares. TheStreet raised shares of SIGA Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SIGA Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday.

SIGA Technologies, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the health security and infectious disease markets in the United States. Its lead product is TPOXX, an oral formulation antiviral drug for the treatment of human smallpox disease caused by variola virus. SIGA Technologies, Inc has a strategic partnership with Cipla Therapeutics to deliver sustained innovation and access to antibacterial drugs primarily against biothreats.

