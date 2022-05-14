Similarweb (NYSE:SMWB) Stock Price Up 4.9%

Shares of Similarweb Ltd. (NYSE:SMWB – Get Rating) rose 4.9% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $9.16 and last traded at $9.16. Approximately 1,452 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 114,798 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.73.

SMWB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Similarweb from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Similarweb from $32.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday. Barclays raised shares of Similarweb from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Similarweb from $32.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.29.

The company has a market cap of $661.16 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.00.

Similarweb ( NYSE:SMWB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $40.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.74 million. Similarweb had a negative net margin of 54.07% and a negative return on equity of 80.13%. On average, research analysts forecast that Similarweb Ltd. will post -1.24 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SMWB. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Similarweb in the second quarter valued at about $175,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Similarweb during the third quarter worth about $893,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Similarweb by 176.8% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 609,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,757,000 after acquiring an additional 389,301 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY raised its stake in Similarweb by 3.5% during the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 535,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,217,000 after acquiring an additional 17,980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Similarweb during the third quarter worth about $198,000. 42.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Similarweb Ltd. provides a platform for digital intelligence in the United States, Europe, Asia Pacific, the United Kingdom, Israel, and internationally. It offers digital research intelligence solutions that allow senior leaders, strategy, business intelligence, and consumer insights teams to benchmark performance against competitors and market leaders, analyze trends in the market, conduct deeper research into specific companies, and analyze audience behavior; and digital marketing solutions, which enable marketing leaders, search engine optimization, and content managers, pay-per-click, performance marketers, affiliate marketers, and media buyers to understand their competitors' online acquisition strategies in each marketing channel.

