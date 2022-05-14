Simon Kelly Purchases 1,000 Shares of Altium Limited (ASX:ALU) Stock

Posted by on May 14th, 2022

Altium Limited (ASX:ALUGet Rating) insider Simon Kelly acquired 1,000 shares of Altium stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of A$27.82 ($19.32) per share, for a total transaction of A$27,820.00 ($19,319.44).

Simon Kelly also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Monday, May 9th, Simon Kelly bought 1,000 shares of Altium stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$29.90 ($20.76) per share, for a total transaction of A$29,900.00 ($20,763.89).
  • On Friday, April 1st, Simon Kelly bought 2,000 shares of Altium stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$34.10 ($23.68) per share, for a total transaction of A$68,200.00 ($47,361.11).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a current ratio of 2.84.

About Altium (Get Rating)

Altium Limited develops and sells computer software for the design of electronic products in the United States and internationally. It operates through Board and Systems; Microcontrollers and Embedded Systems; and Nexar segments. The company offers printed circuit board (PCB) design software products, including Altium Designer, Altium NEXUS, CircuitStudio, and CircuitMaker.

