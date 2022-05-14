Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI) Upgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning.

SBGI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a neutral rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Benchmark decreased their price target on shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $30.20.

Get Sinclair Broadcast Group alerts:

NASDAQ SBGI opened at $24.85 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.32. Sinclair Broadcast Group has a one year low of $21.81 and a one year high of $35.69. The firm has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.33.

Sinclair Broadcast Group ( NASDAQ:SBGI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $35.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.02) by $36.41. Sinclair Broadcast Group had a net margin of 36.97% and a negative return on equity of 16.74%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Sinclair Broadcast Group will post -2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.02%. Sinclair Broadcast Group’s payout ratio is currently 3.33%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 65.1% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its position in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 108.0% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Wilen Investment Management CORP. purchased a new stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 44.8% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group in the 4th quarter valued at $87,000.

About Sinclair Broadcast Group (Get Rating)

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc operates as a media company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Broadcast and Local Sports. The Broadcast segment broadcasts free over-the-air programming, such as network provided programs, locally-produced news, local sporting events, programming from program service arrangements, syndicated entertainment programs, and programming to television viewing audiences in the communities through its local television stations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sinclair Broadcast Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sinclair Broadcast Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.