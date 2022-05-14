Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token Market Cap Reaches $375,326.45 (STV)

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded 2.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on May 14th. During the last week, Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token has traded down 35.2% against the US dollar. One Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token coin can now be purchased for $1.86 or 0.00006312 BTC on popular exchanges. Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token has a total market cap of $375,326.45 and approximately $236,318.00 worth of Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Astar (ASTR) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0653 or 0.00000222 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001878 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000630 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0770 or 0.00000262 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 19.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00002436 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0832 or 0.00000283 BTC.

Trisolaris (TRI) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000350 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001660 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token Profile

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (CRYPTO:STV) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 202,242 coins. Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token’s official Twitter account is @sativacoins

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token Coin Trading

