Siyata Mobile (NASDAQ:SYTAW) Stock Price Up 13.4%

Siyata Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:SYTAW – Get Rating) shares rose 13.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.25 and last traded at $0.25. Approximately 14,861 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 38% from the average daily volume of 24,080 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.22.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.53.

Get Siyata Mobile alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Magnus Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Siyata Mobile during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Siyata Mobile during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Siyata Mobile during the 3rd quarter valued at about $630,000.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Siyata Mobile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Siyata Mobile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.