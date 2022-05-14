Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Acquires 4,014 Shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its holdings in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 58,807 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,014 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $2,856,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Savant Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 6,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. G&S Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 7,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 31,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,557,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 61.5% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 16,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $824,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.06% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Susan K. Nestegard sold 7,183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.43, for a total value of $369,421.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Swen Neufeldt sold 960 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.82, for a total value of $49,747.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 23,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,209,064.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 47,636 shares of company stock worth $2,440,842 over the last three months. 0.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Hormel Foods from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Hormel Foods from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Hormel Foods from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Hormel Foods in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Argus raised Hormel Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hormel Foods has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.86.

Shares of HRL opened at $53.21 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.00 billion, a PE ratio of 31.49, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.09. Hormel Foods Co. has a 12 month low of $40.48 and a 12 month high of $55.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $51.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 7.74%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 11th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 8th. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio is 61.54%.

Hormel Foods Corporation develops, processes, and distributes various meat, nuts, and food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other.

