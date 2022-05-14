Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Boosts Holdings in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its stake in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 25,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 561 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $3,863,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in M&T Bank by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,219,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,078,210,000 after acquiring an additional 648,872 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in M&T Bank by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,326,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $203,790,000 after acquiring an additional 53,388 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in M&T Bank by 16.7% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,187,911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $177,403,000 after buying an additional 169,684 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in M&T Bank by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,139,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $174,984,000 after buying an additional 187,367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 261.3% in the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 815,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $121,463,000 after acquiring an additional 589,828 shares during the period. 87.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of M&T Bank stock opened at $166.58 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.73, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $170.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $166.81. M&T Bank Co. has a 52 week low of $128.46 and a 52 week high of $186.95.

M&T Bank ( NYSE:MTB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.24. M&T Bank had a net margin of 29.31% and a return on equity of 11.45%. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.41 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that M&T Bank Co. will post 13.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

M&T Bank announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 22nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $800.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were given a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.67%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MTB. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of M&T Bank in a report on Thursday, April 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, March 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $183.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of M&T Bank in a report on Thursday, March 24th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, M&T Bank presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $192.28.

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals. Its Commercial Banking segment provides deposit products, commercial lending and leasing, letters of credit, and cash management services for middle-market and large commercial customers.

