Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Cuts Holdings in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ reduced its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 10,248 shares of the company’s stock after selling 728 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Burlington Stores were worth $3,005,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Burlington Stores during the 3rd quarter worth about $4,821,000. Candlestick Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 74.2% in the 3rd quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP now owns 227,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,381,000 after purchasing an additional 96,675 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 92.8% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,196,000 after purchasing an additional 5,278 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,283,000. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period.

Get Burlington Stores alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on BURL shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Burlington Stores in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Loop Capital cut Burlington Stores from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $255.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Burlington Stores from $385.00 to $353.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Burlington Stores from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $221.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on Burlington Stores from $300.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $292.30.

Shares of NYSE:BURL opened at $172.50 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $197.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $236.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a 12-month low of $168.56 and a 12-month high of $357.34. The firm has a market cap of $11.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.70, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.76.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.22 by ($0.69). Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 85.14% and a net margin of 4.39%. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.44 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 7.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Burlington Stores (Get Rating)

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BURL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Burlington Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burlington Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.