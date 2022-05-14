Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Grows Stock Position in Borr Drilling Limited (NYSE:BORR)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its stake in Borr Drilling Limited (NYSE:BORR – Get Rating) by 81.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,812,972 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 812,972 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ owned about 3.29% of Borr Drilling worth $3,789,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Borr Drilling by 351.0% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 34,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 26,527 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Securities Ltd. acquired a new stake in Borr Drilling in the third quarter worth $119,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Borr Drilling by 1,424.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 159,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 149,239 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Borr Drilling in the fourth quarter worth $153,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in shares of Borr Drilling by 7.2% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 251,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 16,900 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE:BORR opened at $4.89 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. Borr Drilling Limited has a 1-year low of $1.12 and a 1-year high of $5.07. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.77.

Borr Drilling ( NYSE:BORR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter. Borr Drilling had a negative net margin of 80.19% and a negative return on equity of 20.61%. The company had revenue of $69.10 million during the quarter.

Borr Drilling Limited operates as an offshore drilling contractor to the oil and gas industry worldwide. It owns, contracts, and operates jack-up rigs for operations in shallow-water areas, including the provision of related equipment and work crews to conduct oil and gas drilling and workover operations for exploration and production.

