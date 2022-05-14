Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Has $3.22 Million Holdings in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lessened its holdings in shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,736 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 791 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Splunk were worth $3,220,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its stake in Splunk by 36.7% during the fourth quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 35,855 shares of the software company’s stock worth $4,150,000 after buying an additional 9,628 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Splunk by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,507 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,489,000 after buying an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. Aquila Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Splunk during the fourth quarter worth $3,240,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Splunk by 64.3% during the fourth quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 15,916 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,842,000 after buying an additional 6,228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Splunk by 36.0% in the fourth quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 21,392 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,475,000 after purchasing an additional 5,667 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.60% of the company’s stock.

SPLK opened at $101.80 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.09. The stock has a market cap of $16.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.34 and a beta of 1.32. Splunk Inc. has a twelve month low of $84.63 and a twelve month high of $176.66. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $126.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $126.02.

Splunk ( NASDAQ:SPLK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The software company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.21) by $0.85. Splunk had a negative net margin of 50.08% and a negative return on equity of 128.38%. The firm had revenue of $901.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $774.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.61) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Splunk Inc. will post -4.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on SPLK shares. BTIG Research raised shares of Splunk from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Splunk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Splunk from $205.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Splunk from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Splunk from $203.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Splunk has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.57.

In other news, SVP Scott Morgan sold 1,588 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.25, for a total value of $178,253.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 389 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $48,625.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 3,269 shares of company stock worth $392,490. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Splunk Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions that deliver and operationalize insights from the data generated by digital systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Platform, a real-time data platform comprising collection, streaming, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, machine learning, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities.

