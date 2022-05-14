Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Has $3.22 Million Stock Position in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ reduced its holdings in shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,736 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 791 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Splunk were worth $3,220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Splunk by 33.1% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 9,546 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,381,000 after purchasing an additional 2,372 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank boosted its holdings in Splunk by 24.0% during the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 4,642 shares of the software company’s stock worth $672,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Splunk by 3.0% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 22,055 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,192,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in Splunk by 26.8% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 26,446 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,827,000 after purchasing an additional 5,585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Splunk by 1.8% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 94,461 shares of the software company’s stock worth $13,669,000 after purchasing an additional 1,649 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Splunk stock opened at $101.80 on Friday. Splunk Inc. has a 52-week low of $84.63 and a 52-week high of $176.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.34 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a fifty day moving average of $126.94 and a 200-day moving average of $126.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.09, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56.

Splunk ( NASDAQ:SPLK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The software company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.21) by $0.85. Splunk had a negative net margin of 50.08% and a negative return on equity of 128.38%. The company had revenue of $901.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $774.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.61) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Splunk Inc. will post -4.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Splunk news, SVP Scott Morgan sold 1,588 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.25, for a total transaction of $178,253.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 257 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $32,125.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,269 shares of company stock valued at $392,490 in the last ninety days. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Splunk from $160.00 to $157.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. JMP Securities cut shares of Splunk from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Splunk in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Splunk from $181.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, BTIG Research upgraded shares of Splunk from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.57.

Splunk Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions that deliver and operationalize insights from the data generated by digital systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Platform, a real-time data platform comprising collection, streaming, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, machine learning, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities.

