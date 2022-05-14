Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Has $3.29 Million Stake in Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ decreased its position in Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO – Get Rating) by 28.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 84,141 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 32,850 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Criteo were worth $3,292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Criteo by 17.2% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,295 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Criteo by 38.5% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,296 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Criteo by 8.9% in the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 4,458 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Criteo by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 9,583 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 881 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Criteo by 128.8% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,666 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 938 shares during the period. 93.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Criteo alerts:

In other news, CEO Megan Clarken sold 2,339 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.37, for a total value of $61,679.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 2,654 shares of company stock valued at $71,358 over the last quarter. 1.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CRTO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Criteo from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Benchmark initiated coverage on Criteo in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Criteo in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet cut Criteo from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Criteo from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.50.

NASDAQ CRTO opened at $25.23 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $26.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.00. Criteo S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $23.41 and a fifty-two week high of $46.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 12.19 and a beta of 0.95.

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The information services provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.09. Criteo had a return on equity of 14.35% and a net margin of 5.97%. The company had revenue of $217.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $217.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. Criteo’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Criteo S.A. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Criteo Profile (Get Rating)

Criteo SA, a technology company, provides marketing and monetization services on the open Internet in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's Criteo Shopper Graph, which derives clients' proprietary commerce data, such as transaction activity on their digital properties.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRTO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Criteo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Criteo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.