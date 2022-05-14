Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Has $3.36 Million Stock Position in Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ decreased its position in Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI – Get Rating) (TSE:TRI) by 7.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,345 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,378 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Thomson Reuters were worth $3,363,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TRI. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 109.8% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 256 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new position in Thomson Reuters in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Thomson Reuters in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters by 24.6% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 658 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Thomson Reuters in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $78,000. 21.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Thomson Reuters alerts:

TRI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on Thomson Reuters in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Thomson Reuters from $110.00 to $108.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Thomson Reuters from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Thomson Reuters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Thomson Reuters from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $124.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $132.88.

Shares of TRI opened at $94.85 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.23, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $103.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.64. Thomson Reuters Co. has a 52 week low of $91.55 and a 52 week high of $123.60.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI – Get Rating) (TSE:TRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. Thomson Reuters had a return on equity of 6.83% and a net margin of 25.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Thomson Reuters Co. will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 26th will be given a $0.445 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 25th. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. Thomson Reuters’s payout ratio is 52.98%.

Thomson Reuters Profile (Get Rating)

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Thomson Reuters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thomson Reuters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.