Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Has $3.48 Million Stock Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 17,152 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Boeing were worth $3,477,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BA. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing during the 3rd quarter worth $329,579,000. Clear Street LLC acquired a new stake in Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at about $199,306,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Boeing by 2,850.7% in the third quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 408,146 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $617,000 after buying an additional 394,314 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Boeing by 4,303.9% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 359,311 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $72,336,000 after buying an additional 351,152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ossiam boosted its stake in Boeing by 158.1% in the third quarter. Ossiam now owns 457,124 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $100,540,000 after buying an additional 280,000 shares in the last quarter. 53.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BA stock opened at $127.20 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $172.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $195.54. The Boeing Company has a fifty-two week low of $120.28 and a fifty-two week high of $258.40.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($2.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($2.48). The business had revenue of $13.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.90 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.53) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Boeing news, Director Lawrence W. Kellner bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $208.91 per share, for a total transaction of $1,044,550.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

BA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Boeing from $288.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on Boeing from $243.00 to $193.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Boeing from $265.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Langenberg & Company initiated coverage on Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Boeing from $306.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $229.24.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

