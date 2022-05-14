Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Has $3.70 Million Stake in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its stake in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 72,067 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,101 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Ventas were worth $3,701,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ventas by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,472,347 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $842,871,000 after acquiring an additional 2,647,368 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Ventas by 35.0% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,689,369 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $534,952,000 after purchasing an additional 2,513,380 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ventas by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,221,788 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $452,872,000 after purchasing an additional 625,734 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Ventas by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,642,737 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $311,549,000 after purchasing an additional 204,482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ventas by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,441,482 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $245,214,000 after purchasing an additional 317,794 shares in the last quarter. 94.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VTR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Ventas from $56.50 to $61.50 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Ventas from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Ventas from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Bank of America upgraded Ventas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Ventas from $64.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.58.

In related news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 34,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.97, for a total transaction of $1,947,756.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 17,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.49, for a total value of $1,087,326.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 121,802 shares of company stock worth $7,447,849 in the last quarter. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:VTR opened at $55.01 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $21.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 141.05, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $59.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.31. Ventas, Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.44 and a 1 year high of $64.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.07). Ventas had a net margin of 3.68% and a return on equity of 1.35%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ventas, Inc. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. Ventas’s payout ratio is presently 461.55%.

Ventas, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two powerful and dynamic industries – healthcare and real estate. As one of the world's foremost Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT), we use the power of capital to unlock the value of real estate, partnering with leading care providers, developers, research and medical institutions, innovators and healthcare organizations whose success is buoyed by the demographic tailwind of an aging population.

