Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Has $3.76 Million Holdings in Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its holdings in shares of Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE – Get Rating) by 127.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 22,500 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Franklin Electric were worth $3,759,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin Electric in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,220,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin Electric in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its stake in shares of Franklin Electric by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 15,549 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,470,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin Electric in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,041,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Franklin Electric by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 4,257 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. 77.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:FELE opened at $71.36 on Friday. Franklin Electric Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $68.27 and a 12-month high of $96.95. The stock has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a PE ratio of 21.69 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50 day moving average of $79.02 and a 200-day moving average of $85.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Franklin Electric ( NASDAQ:FELE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $451.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $424.62 million. Franklin Electric had a return on equity of 16.08% and a net margin of 8.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Franklin Electric Co., Inc. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 5th will be given a dividend of $0.195 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 4th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. Franklin Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.71%.

In other news, insider Delancey W. Davis sold 3,075 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.30, for a total transaction of $262,297.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jeffery L. Taylor purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $70.36 per share, with a total value of $140,720.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $882,244.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Franklin Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Boenning Scattergood upgraded Franklin Electric from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Franklin Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Franklin Electric from $93.00 to $86.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Franklin Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th.

Franklin Electric Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes water and fuel pumping systems worldwide. It operates through three segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment offers submersible motors, pumps, drives, electronic controls, water treatment systems, monitoring devices, and related parts and equipment.

