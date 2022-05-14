Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Makes New Investment in TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in shares of TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 243,333 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,570,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ owned about 0.66% of TPI Composites as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of TPI Composites in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its position in shares of TPI Composites by 361.0% in the 4th quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 9,548 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 7,477 shares in the last quarter. Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TPI Composites in the 4th quarter worth approximately $154,000. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in shares of TPI Composites in the 4th quarter worth approximately $184,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group grew its position in shares of TPI Composites by 193.2% in the 4th quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 12,634 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 8,325 shares in the last quarter.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TPI Composites from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Roth Capital upgraded TPI Composites from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on TPI Composites from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on TPI Composites in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $21.00 target price (down previously from $37.00) on shares of TPI Composites in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, TPI Composites currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.62.

Shares of TPI Composites stock opened at $12.16 on Friday. TPI Composites, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.23 and a 12-month high of $51.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $453.06 million, a PE ratio of -2.43 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.27 and its 200-day moving average is $15.40.

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.90) by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $384.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $392.92 million. TPI Composites had a negative return on equity of 89.02% and a negative net margin of 10.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.05) EPS. Analysts expect that TPI Composites, Inc. will post -1.39 EPS for the current year.

TPI Composites, Inc manufactures and sells composite wind blades, and related precision molding and assembly systems to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company also provides composite solutions for the transportation industry; and field service inspection and repair services to OEM customers and wind farm owners and operators.

