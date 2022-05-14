Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Sells 1,200 Shares of TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ cut its stake in TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ owned 0.06% of TriNet Group worth $3,491,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GHE LLC bought a new stake in shares of TriNet Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,228,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of TriNet Group by 79.0% in the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 372,577 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,492,000 after acquiring an additional 164,485 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of TriNet Group by 902.7% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 79,927 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,614,000 after acquiring an additional 71,956 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TriNet Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,465,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of TriNet Group by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,241,967 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $118,310,000 after acquiring an additional 9,178 shares during the last quarter. 96.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut TriNet Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com lowered TriNet Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TriNet Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.48.

Shares of TNET opened at $80.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.00. TriNet Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $69.43 and a 52-week high of $109.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion, a PE ratio of 13.97 and a beta of 1.29.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.65. TriNet Group had a return on equity of 50.20% and a net margin of 8.15%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.52 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that TriNet Group, Inc. will post 4.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other TriNet Group news, Director H Raymond Bingham sold 415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.09, for a total transaction of $36,142.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 70,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,125,300.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Martin Babinec sold 19,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.52, for a total value of $1,715,392.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 71,399 shares of company stock valued at $6,400,625. Insiders own 40.60% of the company’s stock.

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources (HR) solutions, payroll services, employee benefits, and employment risk mitigation services for small and midsize businesses in the United States. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefits law compliance; and other HR related services.

