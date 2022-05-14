Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Sells 1,659 Shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ cut its stake in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,659 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Camden Property Trust were worth $3,655,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CPT. Smithfield Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 213.3% during the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new position in shares of Camden Property Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in shares of Camden Property Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 361.5% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Camden Property Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

Camden Property Trust stock opened at $145.99 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.55, a current ratio of 5.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Camden Property Trust has a 52 week low of $120.13 and a 52 week high of $180.37. The company has a market capitalization of $15.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $163.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $165.33.

Camden Property Trust ( NYSE:CPT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by ($1.07). Camden Property Trust had a return on equity of 8.67% and a net margin of 29.75%. The firm had revenue of $311.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $308.90 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.24 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Camden Property Trust will post 6.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CPT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $193.00 to $174.00 in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Camden Property Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Camden Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $179.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Camden Property Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $171.50.

In related news, Director Heather J. Brunner sold 883 shares of Camden Property Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.75, for a total transaction of $145,474.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 167 properties containing 56,850 apartment homes across the United States.

