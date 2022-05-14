Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Sells 193,318 Shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ reduced its holdings in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) by 75.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 193,318 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $3,240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Iron Mountain during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 65.3% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Iron Mountain during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Iron Mountain during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Iron Mountain during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.62% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on IRM shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Iron Mountain in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Iron Mountain from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Iron Mountain from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th.

In other news, CAO Daniel Borges sold 2,470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.52, for a total value of $114,904.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO William L. Meaney sold 58,024 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.05, for a total value of $2,788,053.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 118,999 shares of company stock valued at $6,015,205. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

IRM opened at $52.33 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.37, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 1 year low of $41.67 and a 1 year high of $58.61. The firm has a market cap of $15.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.20 and a beta of 0.82.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.32). Iron Mountain had a return on equity of 49.70% and a net margin of 9.59%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.618 dividend. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 161.44%.

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 90 million square feet across approximately 1,450 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

