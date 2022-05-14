Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Sells 2,946 Shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ decreased its holdings in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) by 11.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,808 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,946 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $2,951,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $841,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. raised its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 27.1% in the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in J. M. Smucker by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust grew its stake in J. M. Smucker by 4.7% in the third quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 1,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gemmer Asset Management LLC grew its stake in J. M. Smucker by 70.2% in the fourth quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. 83.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get J. M. Smucker alerts:

Several research analysts recently issued reports on SJM shares. UBS Group began coverage on J. M. Smucker in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $123.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on J. M. Smucker from $130.00 to $117.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on J. M. Smucker from $107.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $144.00 to $143.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on J. M. Smucker in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, J. M. Smucker currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $132.77.

Shares of J. M. Smucker stock opened at $144.23 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The J. M. Smucker Company has a twelve month low of $118.55 and a twelve month high of $146.74. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $136.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $134.97. The firm has a market cap of $15.64 billion, a PE ratio of 27.16 and a beta of 0.27.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.25. J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 11.30% and a net margin of 7.31%. The company had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.45 EPS. J. M. Smucker’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.99 per share. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.58%.

About J. M. Smucker (Get Rating)

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in four segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking ingredient.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SJM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for J. M. Smucker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J. M. Smucker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.