Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Sells 3,815 Shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ cut its holdings in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) by 38.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,091 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 3,815 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Pool were worth $3,416,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Pool by 150.0% during the fourth quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 50 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Pool during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Pool by 1,420.0% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 76 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in Pool during the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Pool by 128.6% during the fourth quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 112 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Pool alerts:

Shares of POOL opened at $411.16 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.88, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Pool Co. has a one year low of $377.52 and a one year high of $582.27. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $430.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $484.01.

Pool ( NASDAQ:POOL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $4.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $1.30. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. Pool had a return on equity of 69.76% and a net margin of 12.95%. Pool’s revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.42 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pool Co. will post 18.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. This is a boost from Pool’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. Pool’s payout ratio is 17.81%.

In related news, Director Martha S. Gervasi acquired 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $391.86 per share, for a total transaction of $117,558.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $316,622.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Pool from $455.00 to $465.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Pool in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Longbow Research raised Pool from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $550.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. TheStreet downgraded Pool from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Pool in a report on Monday, April 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $485.00 price objective on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Pool presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $538.80.

Pool Company Profile (Get Rating)

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and hot tubs and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding POOL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.