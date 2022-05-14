Slate Grocery REIT (OTCMKTS:SRRTF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Slate Grocery REIT (OTCMKTS:SRRTF – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 354,800 shares, a drop of 41.2% from the April 15th total of 603,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 23.7 days.

Shares of Slate Grocery REIT stock opened at $11.08 on Friday. Slate Grocery REIT has a 12 month low of $9.83 and a 12 month high of $13.98. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.72.

Get Slate Grocery REIT alerts:

Slate Grocery REIT Company Profile (Get Rating)

Slate Grocery REIT is an owner and operator of U.S. grocery-anchored real estate. The REIT owns and operates approximately U.S. $1.3 billion of critical real estate infrastructure across major U.S. metro markets that communities rely upon for their everyday needs. The REIT's resilient grocery-anchored portfolio and strong credit tenants provide unitholders with durable cash flows and the potential for capital appreciation over the longer term.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Slate Grocery REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Slate Grocery REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.