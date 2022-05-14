SmartRent (NYSE:SMRT) Stock Rating Upgraded by Cantor Fitzgerald

SmartRent (NYSE:SMRT – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

Separately, DA Davidson assumed coverage on SmartRent in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company.

Get SmartRent alerts:

Shares of SMRT opened at 4.71 on Thursday. SmartRent has a 12-month low of 3.55 and a 12-month high of 15.14. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is 5.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is 7.97.

SmartRent ( NYSE:SMRT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported -0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of -0.09 by -0.04. The firm had revenue of 34.67 million during the quarter.

SmartRent Company Profile (Get Rating)

SmartRent, Inc, an enterprise software company, provides an integrated smart home operating system to residential property owners and operators, homebuilders, institutional home buyers, developers, and residents in the United States. The company’s products and solutions include smart apartments and homes, access control for buildings, common areas, and rental units, asset protection and monitoring, parking management, self-guided tours, and community and resident Wi-Fi.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SmartRent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SmartRent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.