Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI) Shares Sold by Capital Fund Management S.A.

Capital Fund Management S.A. decreased its position in Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI – Get Rating) by 12.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 344,889 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,913 shares during the quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. owned 0.71% of Smith & Wesson Brands worth $6,139,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,593,000. Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Smith & Wesson Brands during the fourth quarter worth $2,487,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Smith & Wesson Brands by 80.0% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 29,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 13,015 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in Smith & Wesson Brands by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 87,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,564,000 after purchasing an additional 6,502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Smith & Wesson Brands by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 53,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $960,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares during the last quarter. 55.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Smith & Wesson Brands alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Smith & Wesson Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of NASDAQ SWBI opened at $14.14 on Friday. Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.36 and a fifty-two week high of $39.61. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market cap of $643.51 million, a P/E ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.84.

Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.19). Smith & Wesson Brands had a net margin of 24.60% and a return on equity of 82.03%. The company had revenue of $177.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $198.29 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.12 earnings per share. Smith & Wesson Brands’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 16th. Smith & Wesson Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.44%.

Smith & Wesson Brands Profile (Get Rating)

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells firearms worldwide. The company offers handguns, including revolvers and pistols; long guns, such as modern sporting rifles, bolt action rifles, and muzzleloaders; handcuffs; suppressors; and other firearm-related products under the Smith & Wesson, M&P, Performance Center, Thompson/Center Arms, and Gemtech brands.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Smith & Wesson Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smith & Wesson Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.