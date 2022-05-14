SoFi Gig Economy ETF (NASDAQ:GIGE) Short Interest Up 92.6% in April

SoFi Gig Economy ETF (NASDAQ:GIGE – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,200 shares, an increase of 92.6% from the April 15th total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of SoFi Gig Economy ETF by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 78,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,704,000 after acquiring an additional 11,480 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of SoFi Gig Economy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its position in shares of SoFi Gig Economy ETF by 61.0% in the 3rd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 13,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after acquiring an additional 4,998 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of SoFi Gig Economy ETF by 92.2% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 37,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after acquiring an additional 17,846 shares during the period. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC grew its position in shares of SoFi Gig Economy ETF by 27.4% in the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 38,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after acquiring an additional 8,305 shares during the period.

Shares of GIGE traded up $1.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $15.52. The stock had a trading volume of 5,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,782. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.38. SoFi Gig Economy ETF has a one year low of $13.09 and a one year high of $39.48.

