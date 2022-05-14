Solid Power (NASDAQ:SLDP) Shares Gap Down to $6.59

Shares of Solid Power, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDP – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $6.59, but opened at $6.29. Solid Power shares last traded at $6.71, with a volume of 15,164 shares.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.36.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLDP. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Solid Power during the fourth quarter worth about $568,000. First Command Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Solid Power during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Solid Power during the fourth quarter worth about $131,000. Belvedere Trading LLC acquired a new position in Solid Power during the fourth quarter worth about $99,000. Finally, Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Solid Power during the fourth quarter worth about $105,000. 37.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Solid Power, Inc focuses on the development and commercialization of all-solid-state battery cells and solid electrolyte materials for the battery-powered electric vehicle market in the United States. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Louisville, Colorado.

