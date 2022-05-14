Solrise Finance (SLRS) Market Cap Tops $7.33 Million

Solrise Finance (SLRS) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on May 14th. Over the last seven days, Solrise Finance has traded down 19.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Solrise Finance coin can now be purchased for about $0.10 or 0.00000347 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Solrise Finance has a market cap of $7.33 million and $438,560.00 worth of Solrise Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 25.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003448 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001390 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001730 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $158.42 or 0.00547055 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $62,013.26 or 2.14143650 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.92 or 0.00034241 BTC.

Mad Viking Games (MVG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00004879 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00008789 BTC.

Solrise Finance Coin Profile

Solrise Finance’s total supply is 998,999,998 coins and its circulating supply is 72,910,576 coins. Solrise Finance’s official Twitter account is @SolriseFinance

Buying and Selling Solrise Finance

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Solrise Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Solrise Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Solrise Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

