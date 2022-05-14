SomaLogic (NASDAQ:SLGC) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SomaLogic (NASDAQ:SLGC – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SomaLogic Inc. provides AI-data driven proteomics technology. SomaLogic Inc., formerly known as CM Life Sciences II Inc., is based in NEW YORK. “

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on SomaLogic in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, SomaLogic presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $16.00.

NASDAQ SLGC traded up $0.87 on Friday, hitting $5.42. 3,438,336 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,224,961. SomaLogic has a fifty-two week low of $4.20 and a fifty-two week high of $14.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.44.

SomaLogic (NASDAQ:SLGC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.01). Equities analysts forecast that SomaLogic will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC purchased a new position in shares of SomaLogic in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SomaLogic in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SomaLogic in the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of SomaLogic in the 3rd quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SomaLogic in the 4th quarter worth $98,000. 58.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SomaLogic, Inc operates as a protein biomarker discovery and clinical diagnostics company in the United States. It develops slow off-rate modified aptamers (SOMAmers), which are modified nucleic acid-based protein binding reagents that are specific for their cognate protein; and offers proprietary SomaScan services, which provide multiplex protein detection and quantification of protein levels in complex biological samples.

