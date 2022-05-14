SOMESING (SSX) Achieves Market Capitalization of $75.73 Million

SOMESING (SSX) traded 3.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on May 14th. In the last seven days, SOMESING has traded down 27.6% against the US dollar. SOMESING has a market capitalization of $75.73 million and approximately $7.49 million worth of SOMESING was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SOMESING coin can now be purchased for $0.0286 or 0.00000096 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 25.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003365 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001422 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001760 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $158.11 or 0.00532581 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.27 or 0.00037958 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $61,288.50 or 2.06444809 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Mad Viking Games (MVG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00004759 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00008549 BTC.

SOMESING Coin Profile

SOMESING launched on November 27th, 2018. SOMESING’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,646,866,545 coins. SOMESING’s official message board is medium.com/@singlovers . SOMESING’s official website is somesing.io . SOMESING’s official Twitter account is @somesinglovers and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SOMESING is a social music service that incorporates blockchain technology so that producers can get rewards for creative activities that everyone can enjoy their favorite songs and recreate the songs. Everyone who likes singing can sing all songs free of charge and receive economic reward through gifts, supports, and events through the community about newly created song content. SSX is a token based on the Icon Blockchain that will serve as a medium of exchange on the SOMESING platform. “

SOMESING Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SOMESING directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SOMESING should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SOMESING using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

