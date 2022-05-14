Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH) Shares Sold by Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH – Get Rating) by 69.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,100 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC’s holdings in Sonic Automotive were worth $242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sonic Automotive during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Sonic Automotive during the third quarter worth $38,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sonic Automotive during the third quarter worth $84,000. Islay Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Sonic Automotive by 66.5% during the fourth quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 3,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 1,546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of Sonic Automotive during the fourth quarter worth about $213,000. 59.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:SAH opened at $47.11 on Friday. Sonic Automotive, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.64 and a twelve month high of $58.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The company has a 50-day moving average of $45.19 and a 200-day moving average of $47.96. The firm has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 2.05.

Sonic Automotive ( NYSE:SAH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.45 by ($0.12). Sonic Automotive had a net margin of 2.97% and a return on equity of 39.37%. The business had revenue of $3.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.23 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Sonic Automotive, Inc. will post 10.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. Sonic Automotive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.92%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SAH shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sonic Automotive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Sonic Automotive from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of Sonic Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Sonic Automotive from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sonic Automotive from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Sonic Automotive currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.67.

In other news, President Jeff Dyke sold 6,395 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.37, for a total value of $334,906.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Paul P. Rusnak purchased 127,475 shares of Sonic Automotive stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $41.89 per share, with a total value of $5,339,927.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $209,450,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 36.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Sonic Automotive, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It operates in two segments, Franchised Dealerships and EchoPark. The Franchised Dealerships segment is involved in the sale of new and used cars and light trucks, and replacement parts; provision of vehicle maintenance, manufacturer warranty repair, and paint and collision repair services; and arrangement of extended warranties, service contracts, financing, insurance, and other aftermarket products for its guests.

