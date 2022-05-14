Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average on Disappointing Earnings

Sotherly Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:SOHO – Get Rating) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.20 and traded as low as $1.70. Sotherly Hotels shares last traded at $1.77, with a volume of 71,285 shares changing hands.

The real estate investment trust reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.08). Sotherly Hotels had a negative net margin of 20.55% and a negative return on equity of 85.71%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.33) EPS.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SOHO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sotherly Hotels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sotherly Hotels in a research note on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SOHO. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sotherly Hotels by 22.7% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 46,434 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 8,600 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sotherly Hotels in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sotherly Hotels in the third quarter worth approximately $84,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sotherly Hotels by 5.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 89,564 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 4,274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Equity Partners purchased a new position in shares of Sotherly Hotels in the third quarter worth approximately $99,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.47% of the company’s stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.96. The company has a market cap of $32.79 million, a PE ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 1.71. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.03 and its 200-day moving average is $2.19.

About Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO)

Sotherly Hotels Inc is a self-managed and self-administered lodging REIT focused on the acquisition, renovation, upbranding and repositioning of upscale to upper-upscale full-service hotels in the Southern United States. Currently, the Company's portfolio consists of investments in twelve hotel properties, comprising 3,156 rooms, as well as interests in two condominium hotels and their associated rental programs.

