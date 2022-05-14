SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $32.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “SP Plus Corporation provides professional parking, ground transportation, facility maintenance, security and event logistics services to property owners and managers in all markets of the real estate industry. The Company also provides a range of ancillary services, such as airport shuttle operations, taxi and livery dispatch services and municipal meter revenue collection and enforcement services. Its clients include owners of office building complexes, shopping centers, sports complexes, hotels, hospitals, and various airports. SP Plus Corporation, formerly known as Standard Parking Corporation, is based in United States. “

Get SP Plus alerts:

SP has been the subject of several other research reports. William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of SP Plus in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SP Plus in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $37.00.

SP Plus stock opened at $30.06 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The company has a market capitalization of $699.20 million, a PE ratio of 16.07 and a beta of 1.50. SP Plus has a 12 month low of $25.29 and a 12 month high of $35.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $30.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.31.

SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $170.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.05 million. SP Plus had a net margin of 3.13% and a return on equity of 22.91%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.02 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that SP Plus will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in SP Plus in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its stake in shares of SP Plus by 11.2% during the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 1,369,724 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,010,000 after acquiring an additional 138,049 shares in the last quarter. Yarbrough Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SP Plus in the 4th quarter valued at $249,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of SP Plus during the 3rd quarter valued at $259,000. Finally, Man Group plc raised its position in SP Plus by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 18,015 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $553,000 after purchasing an additional 1,815 shares during the period. 87.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SP Plus Company Profile (Get Rating)

SP Plus Corporation provides mobility solutions, parking management, ground transportation, baggage, and other ancillary services in North America. The company operates in Commercial and Aviation segments. It provides on-site parking management, valet parking, ground transportation, facility maintenance, event logistics, remote airline check-in, security, municipal meter revenue collection and enforcement, and consulting services, as well as shuttle bus vehicles and drivers; baggage services, including delivery of delayed luggage and baggage handling services; wheelchair assist services; baggage repair and replacement services; and on-street parking meter collection and other forms of parking enforcement services.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SP Plus (SP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SP Plus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SP Plus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.