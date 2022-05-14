Space Cow Boy (SCB) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $977.00

Space Cow Boy (SCB) traded up 2.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on May 14th. One Space Cow Boy coin can currently be bought for $9.58 or 0.00023065 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Space Cow Boy has traded down 2.5% against the dollar. Space Cow Boy has a total market cap of $563,262.33 and $977.00 worth of Space Cow Boy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $29,681.79 or 0.99964728 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003371 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003372 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00002248 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $31.16 or 0.00104948 BTC.

Space Cow Boy Profile

Space Cow Boy (SCB) is a coin. Space Cow Boy’s total supply is 72,550 coins and its circulating supply is 58,779 coins. Space Cow Boy’s official Twitter account is @Oxbull5

According to CryptoCompare, “Space Cowboy aims to be the NFT platform for digital art and assets related to the theme of sci-fi, bulls, and space meme. “

Space Cow Boy Coin Trading

