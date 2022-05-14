SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN) Shares Acquired by Bailard Inc.

Bailard Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Get Rating) by 9.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 358,137 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 32,006 shares during the period. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF were worth $16,342,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SRLN. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $191,638,000. Aflac Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $144,090,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 68.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,964,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,465,000 after purchasing an additional 2,020,802 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 40.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,425,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,703,000 after purchasing an additional 1,557,367 shares during the period. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 89.6% during the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 3,135,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,051,000 after purchasing an additional 1,481,635 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SRLN traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $42.86. 11,222,694 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,345,028. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.16. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a 1 year low of $42.31 and a 1 year high of $46.34.

