SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO) Shares Sold by Dakota Wealth Management

Dakota Wealth Management trimmed its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 30,566 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,737 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF were worth $1,728,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RWO. AHL Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Consultiva Wealth Management CORP. acquired a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF in the third quarter valued at $41,000. Webster Bank N. A. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 46.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 922 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $60,000.

NYSEARCA:RWO traded up $1.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $47.98. 151,574 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 183,486. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.41. SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $46.21 and a 1 year high of $56.85.

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Wilshire Global Real Estate ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones Global Select Real Estate Securities Index (the Index), an index based upon the global real estate market. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the performance of publicly traded real estate securities in developed and emerging countries.

