SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMD) Shares Acquired by Roundview Capital LLC

Roundview Capital LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMD – Get Rating) by 9.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,845 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,328 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF were worth $1,286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SPMD. US Bancorp DE increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 30.2% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 12.5% during the third quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 80,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,710,000 after purchasing an additional 8,952 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 2.0% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 484,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,372,000 after purchasing an additional 9,495 shares during the last quarter. Ballast Inc. increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 7.7% during the third quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 4,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 54.7% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192 shares during the last quarter.

SPMD stock traded up $1.10 on Friday, hitting $42.63. 1,318,375 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,410,433. SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $40.75 and a twelve month high of $51.22. The business’s fifty day moving average is $45.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.24.

