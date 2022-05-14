Spectris (LON:SXS) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of Spectris (LON:SXS – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on SXS. Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on shares of Spectris from GBX 4,380 ($54.00) to GBX 3,835 ($47.28) and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a GBX 4,000 ($49.32) price target on shares of Spectris in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Spectris from GBX 3,980 ($49.07) to GBX 3,650 ($45.00) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Spectris has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 3,527 ($43.48).

Shares of LON:SXS opened at GBX 3,034 ($37.41) on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.36 billion and a PE ratio of 9.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.23. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 2,676.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 3,216.75. Spectris has a twelve month low of GBX 2,371 ($29.23) and a twelve month high of GBX 4,167 ($51.37).

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be given a dividend of GBX 48.80 ($0.60) per share. This is a positive change from Spectris’s previous dividend of $23.00. This represents a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. Spectris’s payout ratio is 0.23%.

In related news, insider Derek Harding bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 2,545 ($31.38) per share, for a total transaction of £101,800 ($125,508.57). Also, insider Kjersti Wiklund purchased 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 2,495 ($30.76) per share, for a total transaction of £37,425 ($46,141.04). Insiders purchased 5,505 shares of company stock worth $13,937,245 in the last quarter.

Spectris plc manufactures and sells measuring instruments and controls worldwide. It operates through Malvern Panalytical, HBK, Omega and Industrial Solutions segments. The Malvern Panalytical segment provides measurement and materials characterization and efficiency in R&D and manufacturing sectors.

