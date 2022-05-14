Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE) Shares Down 5.2%

Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE – Get Rating) dropped 5.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $15.94 and last traded at $16.13. Approximately 59,962 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 5,542,599 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.02.

SAVE has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays dropped their price target on Spirit Airlines from $46.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Spirit Airlines from $38.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Spirit Airlines presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.14.

Get Spirit Airlines alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of -3.74 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.86.

Spirit Airlines ( NYSE:SAVE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($1.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.58) by ($0.02). Spirit Airlines had a negative net margin of 14.63% and a negative return on equity of 19.70%. The company had revenue of $967.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $958.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.48) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 109.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Spirit Airlines, Inc. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Spirit Airlines by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Spirit Airlines by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Spirit Airlines by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 10,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Spirit Airlines by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Spirit Airlines by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 43,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $943,000 after acquiring an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.67% of the company’s stock.

About Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE)

Spirit Airlines, Inc provides airline services. It serves 85 destinations in 16 countries in the United States, Latin America, and the Caribbean. As of December 31, 2021, the company had a fleet of 173 Airbus single-aisle aircraft. It sells tickets through its call centers and airport ticket counters, as well as online through spirit.com; and through various third parties, including online, traditional travel agents, and electronic global distribution systems.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Spirit Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.