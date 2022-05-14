Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE) Shares Down 5.2%

Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE – Get Rating) dropped 5.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $15.94 and last traded at $16.13. Approximately 59,962 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 5,542,599 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.02.
SAVE has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays dropped their price target on Spirit Airlines from $46.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Spirit Airlines from $38.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Spirit Airlines presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.14.
The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of -3.74 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.86.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Spirit Airlines by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Spirit Airlines by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Spirit Airlines by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 10,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Spirit Airlines by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Spirit Airlines by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 43,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $943,000 after acquiring an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.67% of the company’s stock.
About Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE)
Spirit Airlines, Inc provides airline services. It serves 85 destinations in 16 countries in the United States, Latin America, and the Caribbean. As of December 31, 2021, the company had a fleet of 173 Airbus single-aisle aircraft. It sells tickets through its call centers and airport ticket counters, as well as online through spirit.com; and through various third parties, including online, traditional travel agents, and electronic global distribution systems.
