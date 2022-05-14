Sportcash One Trading Down 57% This Week (SCONEX)

Sportcash One (SCONEX) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on May 14th. One Sportcash One coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0049 or 0.00000017 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Sportcash One has traded down 57% against the dollar. Sportcash One has a market cap of $62,215.52 and $47,875.00 worth of Sportcash One was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 25.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003373 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001409 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001750 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $160.00 or 0.00540485 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.16 or 0.00037703 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61,743.83 or 2.08575004 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Mad Viking Games (MVG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00004773 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00008549 BTC.

About Sportcash One

Sportcash One’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,706,570 coins. Sportcash One’s official Twitter account is @sportcashone

