SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM) Given New C$32.50 Price Target at National Bank Financial

SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM – Get Rating) (TSE:SSO) had its price target cut by National Bank Financial from C$33.00 to C$32.50 in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for SSR Mining’s FY2022 earnings at $1.33 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.38 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of SSR Mining from C$31.00 to C$33.50 in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of SSR Mining from C$38.00 to C$39.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of SSR Mining from C$27.00 to C$29.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SSR Mining from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on SSR Mining in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SSR Mining has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $30.29.

Shares of NASDAQ:SSRM opened at $19.18 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.90 and its 200 day moving average is $19.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 4.52 and a current ratio of 6.02. The company has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.90. SSR Mining has a fifty-two week low of $14.19 and a fifty-two week high of $24.58.

SSR Mining ( NASDAQ:SSRM Get Rating ) (TSE:SSO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $407.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $387.62 million. SSR Mining had a net margin of 20.93% and a return on equity of 8.77%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that SSR Mining will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. SSR Mining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.14%.

In related news, CFO Alison Lynn White sold 4,223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.07, for a total value of $93,201.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in shares of SSR Mining by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 39,809 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $705,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares during the last quarter. Masters Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of SSR Mining by 25.0% in the third quarter. Masters Capital Management LLC now owns 1,000,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $14,550,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in SSR Mining by 60.1% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,631 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 988 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in SSR Mining by 129.5% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 855,231 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $15,138,000 after acquiring an additional 482,626 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in SSR Mining by 2.1% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 187,782 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,730,000 after acquiring an additional 3,890 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.13% of the company’s stock.

SSR Mining Company Profile (Get Rating)

SSR Mining Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of precious metal resource properties in Turkey and the Americas. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, and zinc deposits. Its projects include the Çöpler Gold mine located in Erzincan, Turkey; the Marigold mine located in Humboldt County, Nevada, the United States; the Seabee Gold Operation located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna Operations in Jujuy, Argentina.

