Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN) Shares Sold by Burgundy Asset Management Ltd.

Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. reduced its holdings in Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN – Get Rating) (TSE:STN) by 19.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,728,718 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 426,878 shares during the quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. owned approximately 1.55% of Stantec worth $96,908,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in STN. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Stantec in the fourth quarter valued at $18,064,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Stantec by 114.8% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 588,946 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,644,000 after purchasing an additional 314,755 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Stantec by 28.3% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,370,838 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $64,320,000 after purchasing an additional 301,959 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its stake in Stantec by 608.2% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 336,393 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,799,000 after purchasing an additional 288,893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Stantec by 22.3% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,512,275 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $70,985,000 after acquiring an additional 276,068 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Stantec alerts:

Shares of STN traded up $1.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $42.20. The stock had a trading volume of 147,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,252. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The company has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.14 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $48.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.08. Stantec Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.92 and a 52 week high of $58.50.

Stantec ( NYSE:STN Get Rating ) (TSE:STN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45. The business had revenue of $726.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $732.46 million. Stantec had a return on equity of 14.21% and a net margin of 4.06%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Stantec Inc. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a $0.1391 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. Stantec’s payout ratio is 40.71%.

Several brokerages have commented on STN. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Stantec from C$78.00 to C$72.00 in a research note on Thursday. TD Securities dropped their price target on Stantec from C$80.00 to C$74.00 in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com began coverage on Stantec in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. National Bank Financial upgraded Stantec from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Stantec from C$69.00 to C$65.00 in a report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.62.

About Stantec (Get Rating)

Stantec Inc provides engineering, architecture, and environmental consulting services in the areas of infrastructure and facilities in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management, and project economics.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN – Get Rating) (TSE:STN).

Receive News & Ratings for Stantec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stantec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.