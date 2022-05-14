Stantec (NYSE:STN) Sees Large Volume Increase

Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN – Get Rating) (TSE:STN) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 6,854 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 80,960 shares.The stock last traded at $41.50 and had previously closed at $42.85.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Stantec from C$69.00 to C$65.00 in a research report on Friday. TD Securities cut their target price on Stantec from C$80.00 to C$74.00 in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com began coverage on Stantec in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Scotiabank cut their price target on Stantec from C$78.00 to C$72.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded Stantec from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Stantec has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.62.

The stock has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a PE ratio of 30.14 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $48.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.14.

Stantec ( NYSE:STN Get Rating ) (TSE:STN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45. The firm had revenue of $726.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $732.46 million. Stantec had a return on equity of 13.60% and a net margin of 4.39%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Stantec Inc. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.1391 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. Stantec’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.71%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Stantec by 56.5% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 629 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC grew its stake in Stantec by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 51,081 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,398,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Stantec by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 47,038 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,642,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC grew its stake in Stantec by 49.3% during the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,121 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Stantec by 144.4% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 765 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. 62.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Stantec (NYSE:STN)

Stantec Inc provides engineering, architecture, and environmental consulting services in the areas of infrastructure and facilities in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management, and project economics.

