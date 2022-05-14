Stantec (TSE:STN) Price Target Lowered to C$65.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Stantec (TSE:STN – Get Rating) (NYSE:STN) had its price target decreased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$69.00 to C$65.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on STN. Scotiabank reduced their price target on Stantec from C$78.00 to C$72.00 in a research report on Thursday. CIBC increased their price target on Stantec from C$78.00 to C$79.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. National Bankshares raised Stantec from a sector perform rating to a buy rating and set a C$80.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Raymond James cut their target price on Stantec from C$85.00 to C$77.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, National Bank Financial raised Stantec from a sector perform overweight rating to an outperform overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Stantec presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$74.25.

Get Stantec alerts:

STN stock traded up C$1.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$54.50. The company had a trading volume of 392,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 241,498. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.07, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.41. The company has a market capitalization of C$6.06 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.28. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$61.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$66.01. Stantec has a fifty-two week low of C$53.05 and a fifty-two week high of C$73.10.

Stantec ( TSE:STN Get Rating ) (NYSE:STN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported C$0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.57. The company had revenue of C$916.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$922.52 million. As a group, analysts predict that Stantec will post 3.3900001 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is a positive change from Stantec’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. Stantec’s payout ratio is 36.67%.

In other Stantec news, Director Robert Gomes sold 8,844 shares of Stantec stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$62.30, for a total transaction of C$550,940.52. Following the transaction, the director now owns 155,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$9,702,633.14. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 47,644 shares of company stock worth $2,997,658.

About Stantec (Get Rating)

Stantec Inc provides engineering, architecture, and environmental consulting services in the areas of infrastructure and facilities in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management, and project economics.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Stantec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stantec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.