Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) Stock Price Down 6.9%

Shares of Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK – Get Rating) were down 6.9% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $27.83 and last traded at $27.85. Approximately 16,047 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 2,680,718 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.93.

SBLK has been the subject of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Star Bulk Carriers from $35.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Star Bulk Carriers from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Star Bulk Carriers in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Star Bulk Carriers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Pareto Securities lowered shares of Star Bulk Carriers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.20.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.89.

Star Bulk Carriers ( NASDAQ:SBLK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The shipping company reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.44. Star Bulk Carriers had a net margin of 47.67% and a return on equity of 37.79%. The firm had revenue of $499.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $476.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. Analysts expect that Star Bulk Carriers Corp. will post 6.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were paid a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st. This is a boost from Star Bulk Carriers’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 26.77%. Star Bulk Carriers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 120.12%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBLK. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Star Bulk Carriers in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Star Bulk Carriers by 334,233.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 20,060 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $461,000 after acquiring an additional 20,054 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in Star Bulk Carriers during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $617,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Star Bulk Carriers by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,348,482 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $30,947,000 after acquiring an additional 73,254 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Star Bulk Carriers by 45.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,536 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 4,869 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 49.81% of the company’s stock.

Star Bulk Carriers Corp., a shipping company, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company's vessels transport a range of major bulks, including iron ores, coal, and grains, as well as minor bulks, such as bauxite, fertilizers, and steel products. As of December 31, 2021, it had a fleet of 128 vessels with an aggregate capacity of approximately 14.1 million deadweight tons, including 17 Newcastlemax, 24 Capesize, 7 Post Panamax, 41 Kamsarmax, 2 Panamax, 20 Ultramax, and 17 Supramax vessels.

